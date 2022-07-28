Sprite will no longer be sold in green bottles

The Coca-Cola company will stop producing Sprite carbonated drink in green bottles from August 1. It was sold in such a container for more than 60 years.

CNN writes about it.

This decision was made as part of the environmental protection campaign. The drink will be released worldwide exclusively in transparent plastic bottles. The new design is already used in a number of countries, now the brand has decided to finally abandon plastic in the company colors of the drink.

The bottles used by the consumer contained green polyethylene terephthalate (PET) — it cannot be processed for the reuse of plastic. The new clear plastic can be reused. It is noted that the rejection of dyes in bottles improves the quality of the recycled material. Transparent containers can be recycled into new bottles, which ensures a closed cycle of using PET plastic.