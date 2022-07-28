The Government of Latvia supported the provision of additional military aid to Ukraine

On July 28, the Government of Latvia supported the proposal of the Ministry of Defense of the country to provide additional military support to Ukraine.

The Defense Minister, Artis Pabriks, announced this on Twitter.

The ministry did not comment on what kind of support will be provided to Ukrainians.

According to Delfi, on the morning of July 28, a closed extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers was convened in Latvia to consider this issue.

Since the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the government of Latvia has several times in closed meetings decided to provide various assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.