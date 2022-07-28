Navigation on Tesla cars has become paid

Tesla introduced a subscription for navigation in its cars. Previously, this function was standard and there was no need to pay for it.

This is reported by Carbuzz.

Navigation will still be available to Tesla drivers for a while, but after that customers will have to pay to continue using the feature.

Teslaʼs website states that only cars purchased between January 9, 2020 and July 20, 2022 will have free navigation for the life of the car.

The basic package includes only navigation. But the advanced package for $9.99 per month or $99 per year includes Internet browsing, real-time traffic visualization, Sentry Mode and video streaming. Tesla owners mostly choose the extended version.

Navigation is an important Tesla feature, as the brandʼs infotainment system doesnʼt support Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.