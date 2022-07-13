BMW has made heated seats chargeable. How much does the feature cost?

BMW introduced a subscription for heated seats — it will cost $18 per month.

This is reported by The Verge.

A monthly subscription for heating the front seats of a BMW costs about $18. There is an opportunity to buy the function for $180 for a year, for $300 for three years. You will have to pay $415 for unlimited access.

Itʼs not known exactly when and in which countries BMW started offering subscriptions for the feature, but several outlets reported its launch in South Korea this week.

Starting in 2020, BMW has been slowly rolling out subscription features, with heated seats now available to buy from BMW Digital Stores in the UK, Germany, New Zealand and South Africa.

In the digital store of the company in Britain, BMW also offers to buy heated steering wheels — from $12 per month. The ability to record video from the carʼs cameras will cost $235 for unlimited use, and the IconicSounds Sports Package, which allows you to play engine sounds in the car, is offered to pay $117.