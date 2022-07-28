Volkswagen presented the “Flying Tiger” — the first prototype of an unmanned air taxi

The Volkswagen concern in Beijing presented the first prototype of its unmanned flying taxi.

This was reported in the press release of the company.

The first prototype is called Flying Tiger. It is developed in China.

The model has eight rotating parts for vertical lift and two propellers for horizontal flight, they rotate with the help of electric motors. The drone takes off and lands vertically, like a rotorcraft.

This year, the Volkswagen Group will conduct several more tests to optimize the air taxi concept, and the further improved prototype will undergo test flights by the end of summer 2023.

Flying Tiger will be able to transport four passengers and their luggage for a distance of up to 200 km. Its flight mode is completely unmanned.