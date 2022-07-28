The court handed over Russian assets in Ukraine to ARMA in the amount of over 7.75 billion hryvnias

The court transferred the corporate rights of 19 Ukrainian enterprises controlled by Russia to the management of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

This is reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

These companies controlled the Russian corporations “Rostec”, “Rosneft”, “Gazprom”, “RusAl”, “Rosatom”, HMS Group, “Tatneft” and Russian banks. The total amount of assets is more than UAH 7.75 billion.

Also, thousands of immovable and movable property worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias were handed over to ARMA.