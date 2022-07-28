The occupiers still cannot capture two villages in the Luhansk oblast, but they are pressing from all sides

In the Luhansk oblast, Russian troops once again retreated after an attack on the area between Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamyanske. These villages remain the only free ones in the oblast.

This was announced by the head of the oblast administration, Serhiy Haidai.

The enemy increasingly sends assault groups and aircraft to attack.

"Only from the air, the Russians struck at least four times. Unfortunately, two missiles reached their targets. Our settlements were shelled four times with mortars. So far , six out of seven enemy attacks have been repulsed. In four of them, the occupier used tanks to increase firepower. Almost everywhere, the Russians were forced to retreat with losses," Haidai reported.

He added that the occupiers are pressing from all sides of the front to break through to the large cities of Donetsk oblast. However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been keeping them in almost one place for several weeks.