In England, a football club will test a scarf with a biosensor on its fans, which will record their emotions

Starting next season, some Manchester City fans will receive club scarves with a biometric sensor that will measure the emotional state of fans during matches.

Reuters writes about it.

The accessory was called "The Connected Scarf", it will be embedded with the EmotiBit biosensor. The sensor will record a range of physiological metrics, including heart rate, body temperature and emotional responses, providing information on how fans are feeling at different times.

The scarf was created by Cisco, Octagon UK and the Unit9 agency. The accessory will not be available to all fans just yet, as only a select number will be distributed to fans.