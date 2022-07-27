The Armed Forces liberated 23 settlements in Kharkiv oblast

The head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov denied the statement that the Russian occupying forces easily managed to capture 30% of the oblastʼs territory. According to him, the occupiers fired 476 rockets at Izium alone — more than in any other city in Ukraine, including Mariupol.

The head of Oblast Military Administration said this in a comment to Interfax.

"Today fierce battles are also going on in the Izium direction, the enemy there is suffering very heavy losses every day. In this direction, the intensity of hostilities is one of the highest in Ukraine. Therefore, the enemy paid a very high price for capturing part of Kharkiv Oblast and continues to pay it every day," Syniehubov emphasized.

He assured that since the Ukrainian defenders pushed the enemy away from the outskirts of Kharkiv and went to the north of the oblast close to the state border, the occupiers did not seize a single meter, the process of deoccupation of the oblast continues.

"Since May, 23 settlements have been liberated. In most areas of the front in Kharkiv oblast, the Armed Forces of Ukraine forced the enemy to concentrate on defense rather than capturing new territories. While the hostilities continue, our defenders are having some success. Not all information can be made public at once," Syniehubov said.