Since the beginning of the year, the “Come Back Alive” fund has collected more than UAH 4 billion for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the year, the "Come Back Alive" fund has collected more than 4 billion hryvnias for the needs of the Armed Forces.

This is reported on the fund page.

"More than 4 billion hryvnias have been transferred to us by benefactors since the beginning of 2022. And this is without taking into account cryptocurrency. Most of the funds, as of today, July 27, have been deposited into the Fundʼs accounts already after the full-scale invasion of the Russians. A huge amount was transferred to us by those who cared in almost 866,000 payments," it was reported.

They recalled that with these funds, among other things, the Bayraktar TB2 unmanned complex was purchased for $16.5 million, 25 Leleka-100 complexes, 10 PD-2 drones with ground stations.