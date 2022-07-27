In Poland, collecting of funds for three evacuation helicopters for Ukraine has started

In Poland, fundraising was started to purchase three Mi-2 AM-1 evacuation helicopters for Ukraine. One of these costs $570,000.

This was reported by the organization "Arming Ukraine", which was recently founded in Poland and which plans to regularly purchase weapons for Ukraine.

So far, the Poles have already collected 5 thousand zlotys, or more than a thousand dollars.

"For the warm-up, we chose a helicopter for use by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (GUR). We want to buy three. The equipment will be used to evacuate wounded soldiers from the battlefield. This is a life-saving weapon. They will protect Ukrainian soldiers from death. Letʼs get them! Then there will be guns or something like that, but first the helicopter. Letʼs buy what is needed to protect a free, democratic Ukraine, and most of all, for the lives of our Ukrainian neighbors!" — emphasize the initiators of the fund-raising campaign.

It is noted there that the helicopters will be equipped with the necessary medical equipment. The helicopters themselves are created by a Ukrainian company in Ukraine, so the price is somewhat lower than the European one.