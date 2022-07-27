In Russia, a specialized edition of 14 pages was made for Russian accomplices in Ukraine. It is entitled "Handbook for citizens of Ukraine on organizing resistance to the Kyiv puppet government."

This is reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

In this guide, the Russians give detailed advice on sabotaging work in almost all socially significant areas. Ukrainian Intelligence officers showed what he looks like:

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Photo: GUR

The publication is full of propaganda of hatred towards everything Ukrainian.

Here is a quote from him: "The rustics, who broke into Kyiv, are forming a new reality."

This "book" also uses such terminology as: "Kyiv hunta", "puppet government", "Nazis" and more alike. And the "practical advice" completely copies the classic principles of the Soviet bureaucracy. Example: