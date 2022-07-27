The morning briefing of the General Staff: the Russians set up pontoon crossings, their assault in two directions failed, in the Kharkiv oblast

The General Staff of Ukraine published a summary of the situation at the front as of the morning of July 26:
- In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians established pontoon crossings. They are trying to improve the logistical support of units.
- The enemy is actively using drones in the Kramatorsk direction. The occupiers failed to storm the village of Verkhnokamyansk and retreated.
- In the Bakhmut direction, there were battles in the area of the settlement of Soledar. The enemy had no success there. In addition, the Russians conducted a reconnaissance battle near Semihirya, but suffered losses and retreated. Fighting continues in the Semihirya and Kodema districts.
- In the Kherson direction, the Russians stormed the area of the village of Biloghirka. The attack was repulsed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.