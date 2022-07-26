Russia will host military exercises “East-2022” from August 30 to September 5

The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced the holding of the "East-2022" military exercises in the period from August 30 to September 5.

This is reported by Russian Interfax.

The forces of the Eastern Military District and part of the forces of airborne troops, long-range and military transport aviation will be involved in these exercises.

They will work under the leadership of Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The military will practice the "application of troop groups."