More than 100 families of Russian occupiers appealed to Putin to find their relatives in Ukraine

More than 100 families of Russian servicemen appealed to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, with the demand to find their sons, husbands and brothers who are fighting in Ukraine.

This is written by the "Radio Liberty" project "North Realia".

According to relatives of the occupiers, they receive letters from Russian departments and ministries: some say that their loved ones are alive, others say that they have disappeared or died.

"We demand to find our loved ones, to add them to the lists of prisoners of war who have gone missing. Search operations are not underway as they are missing. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has been blocking the change in the status of servicemen for more than five months, regardless of the constantly changing information they have. Relatives have to look for facts and prove themselves that their son, husband is in captivity or died — this is the case throughout the country. The authorized bodies are doing their work poorly, there is no help from the commanders of the military units," says the letter, a copy of which is available to journalists.

The mothers and wives of the occupiers submitted their appeal to the reception of the Presidential Administration in Moscow. They demand not only to find the whereabouts of their children, but also a meeting with the Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu, at which there would be representatives of wives and mothers from all regions of the Russian Federation. And also — for Putin to appoint his representative who would report on the work done to the relatives of the occupiers. They also ask to return all prisoners home and initiate DNA tests if there is information where the Russian invader is buried.

106 people signed the petition. There is no demand for Putin to end the war in Ukraine.