Vogue magazine placed the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, on its digital cover

The first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska became the heroine of the digital cover of Vogue magazine.

"Portrait of Courage: First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska" — stated on the Vogue website.

The portrait of the First Lady of Ukraine was made by the famous American photographer Annie Leibovitz in July 2022. The Library of Congress named her a "Living Legend" for her creative contributions to American life. Leibovitz was also the first woman to have an art exhibit at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington.

Annie Leibovitz is the author of the picture in which a naked John Lennon kisses a clothed Yoko Ono. Her lens also included Queen Elizabeth II, Joe Biden, Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson, Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The photographer also took a joint portrait of Olena and Volodymyr Zelensky, which made it onto British Vogueʼs Instagram.