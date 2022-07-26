The Language Ombudsman received a record number of complaints about violations of the language law. Most of all — to sites on the Internet

The Language Ombudsman, Taras Kremin, reported that he had received a record number of complaints over the past 10 days. From July 16, new norms of the language law came into force.

He wrote about it on his Facebook.

During July 16-25, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language received 502 complaints.

"It is expected that the vast majority of these reports, namely 79%, concern violations of Part 6 of Art. 27 of the Law, which entered into force on July 16, 2022 and which regulates the use of the state language by online representative offices," Kremin explained.

According to him, every second complaint relates to the law, which stipulates that all Ukrainian Internet sites must be loaded by default in the Ukrainian language.