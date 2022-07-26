Britain expanded personal sanctions against the Russian Federation. The heads of Russian regions were added there

Great Britain expanded personal sanctions against Russia. 41 people and one company were added to the sanctions list.

Reuters writes about it.

The British government imposed sanctions against 5 Syrians and the Al-Sayyad company. It is known as ISIS Hunters and has been sanctioned for creating a recruitment network. The company works with PMC “Wagner” in Syria and is engaged in the protection of Russiaʼs interests (protection of oil facilities).

Graham Phillips, from Briain, was also included in the list. He is a journalist and blogger who works for Russian propaganda.

All other people on the list are Russians. These are mainly Russian regional politicians, heads of regions and local branches of Putinʼs United Russia party. In addition, sanctions were imposed on Sarvar Ismailov, the nephew of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov. Ismailov is a member of the board of directors of the English football club "Everton". Another nephew, Sanzhar Ismailov, was also sanctioned.

Sanctions were also imposed against the Minister of Justice of the Russian Federation, Kostyantyn Chuichenko, and the head of the occupation "government" of the so-called "DPR", Vitaly Khotsenko.