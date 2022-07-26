MID: The Russian authorities are trying to form a battalion from an each region to participate in the war with Ukraine

In Russia, a campaign with the slogan "from each region of the federation — 1 battalion" is actively unfolding.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Department (MID) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As part of the campaign, the Kremlin obliged each of the 85 Russian regions to form and financially stimulate a battalion of "volunteers" to participate in the war against Ukraine. At the same time, the Moscow authorities are forming the so-called "Mayor regiment", which mostly recruits people from other regions and even citizens from Central Asian countries (Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan). To encourage them, they are offered a high salary and the opportunity to obtain citizenship of the Russian Federation.

In addition, cases of coercion to sign "contracts" of the local population in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhia oblasts are recorded. The occupiers also received from the authorities the right to select militants from among the prisoners.

They also started work with former graduates of the Chelyabinsk Tank School in reserve under the age of 50. They are called to volunteer for the tank battalion, which is probably being formed in Perm. An assembly point was organized there, and T-72 tanks, which are urgently removed from long-term storage, arrive there.