Seriously ill and wounded due to the war Ukrainians can apply for medical evacuation. How to do it?

Ukrainians who are seriously ill, as well as those who received injuries due to the war, can apply for the Medical Evacuation Program.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Specialists will consider each evacuation case separately. Patient preparation usually lasts from 3-4 days to 2 weeks, and the Ministry of Health provides communication with clinics and international partners.

Ukrainians are transported and treated at the expense of international organizations, as well as at the expense of countries receiving patients. If the patient is treated in Ukraine, the money for the treatment is provided by the National Health Service of Ukraine within the framework of the Medical Guarantee Program.

To apply for the Medical Evacuation Program, you need to fill out the form on the website of the Ministry of Health via the link.

Then you will receive feedback.