Remains of a defensive structure of the Eneolithic era were found in the Lviv oblast

Archaeologists found a fragment of a fortification dating back to approximately 3500 BC. is., in the Lviv oblast, the Vynnyky town, on Mount Lysivka.

This was reported by the Lviv Oblast Council.

Archaeologists have stated that this is the oldest fortified settlement of the Eneolithic period found in the Lviv region and one of the three oldest in western Ukraine. The peculiarity of the new find is that it was created by builders — representatives not of the Tryplian culture, but of the Lycha culture.

"We can see the remains of a wooden wall. First, a trench 30 cm wide was dug. It was dug very evenly, which indicates the presence of special tools even then. Logs in this ditch are driven next to each other. And the outside of the palisade was plastered with clay, which sealed the fence. We can conclude that it was a strong, impregnable fence about three meters high," said archaeologist Andrii Havinskyi.

Archaeological excavations have been carried out in Vynnyky since the 1990s. During this time, a lot of artifacts were found there, which indicate that the culture of lilac ware bordered on the Tripoli culture, and the territory of Vynnyky is precisely the border of the two cultures. Archaeologists consider the newly discovered defensive settlement of the Eneolithic era to be a sensational historical proof of this. In the future, archaeologists plan to find and excavate the second line of the stockade. There is an assumption that it is nearby, a few meters away.