T-Mobile will pay $350 million for a massive leak of customer data

American telecom operator T-Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million to settle a lawsuit related to the leak of personal data of customers.

CNN writes about it.

T-Mobile also agreed to spend an additional $150 million on cybersecurity through the end of 2023. Court documents outlining the proposed deal were filed in the District Court for the Western District of Missouri.

"Customersʼ interests come first in everything we do, and protecting their information is a priority. Like any company, we are not immune to these criminal attacks. Our efforts to protect against them continue, and over the past year we have doubled down on our extensive cybersecurity program,” T-Mobile said in a statement.

The company added that it has created an "office of cybersecurity transformation" under CEO Mike Siewert and hired cybersecurity firm Mandiant, as well as consulting firms Accenture and KPMG, "to develop strategies and execute plans" to improve cybersecurity.