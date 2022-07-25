Evening briefing of the General Staff: Russia struck the territory of the Vuhlehirsk TPP with air strikes and has partial success there

The General Staff of Ukraine published the evening summary as of July 25.
- On the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains unchanged.
- In the Sivershchyna direction, Russia continues to maintain military units in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk oblasts, and also shelled the settlements of Mikhalchyna Sloboda in Chernihiv oblast, as well as Pisky, Ryasne and Bilopillia in Sumy oblast, with barrel and rocket artillery.
- In the direction of Kharkiv, Russia is shelling from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery near Kharkiv, Udy, Verkhniy Saltov, Malynivka, Borshchova and many other settlements, and has also struck with aircraft near Prudyanka and Petrivka. In the direction of Tsupivka — Dementiivka, the Ukrainian military inflicted significant losses on the occupiers.
- In the Slovyansk direction, there were shelling in the areas of Nortsivka, Bohorodychne, Petrivske, Adamivka, Privillia, Barvinkove, Kostyantynivka, Nova Dmytrivka, Dolyna, Nova Mykolaivka, Karnaukhivka, Dibrovne, Chepil, Hrushuvaha, Mazanivka. Russia also struck with aircraft near Yavirske.
- In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian army shelled the areas of Kryva Luka, Platonivka, Zakitny, Siversk, Verkhnyokamyansky, Zvanivka, Hryhorivka, Ivano-Daryivka, and Spirne with barrel and rocket artillery. The occupiers also involved aviation near Hryhorivka and Serebryanka. The Russians also tried to advance near Spirne and Ivano-Daryivka but were repulsed and retreated.
- In the direction of Bakhmut, shelling was recorded in the areas of the settlements of New York, Novoluhanske, Kodem, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Ivanovske, Soledar, Mayorsk, Bakhmutske, Pokrovske, Yakovlivka, Kurdyumivka, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, Travneve.
- Russia struck with aircraft in the vicinity of Soledar, Pokrovske, New York and on the territory of the Vuhlehirsk TPP. He led assault operations in the directions Klynove — Pokrovske and Volodymyrivka — Pokrovske, suffered losses and withdrew. In the area of the Vuhlehirsk TPP, separate units of the Russians have partial success.
- There were no active actions on the part of Russia in the Avdiivka, Novopavlivsk, and Zaporizhzhia areas, but the occupiers struck with aircraft in the areas of Kamyana, Shevchenko, Vesele, and Poltavka settlements.
- In the South Buh direction, shelling continues along the contact line, there was an airstrike near Olhyne.