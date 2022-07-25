The morning briefing of the General Staff: the Russians are unsuccessfully trying to advance near Siversk and Vuhleghirsk TPP

The Ukrainian military repelled attempts to storm the Russians near Siversk and the territory of the Vuhleghirsk TPP. In some territories, fighting is still going on.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There are no major changes on the Volyn, Polissia and Siversk directions.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy is trying to prevent the advance of the Armed Forces towards the state border.

Ukrainian positions continue to be shelled in the Kharkiv and Slovyansk directions.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Kryvya Luka, Platonivka, Siversk, Verkhnyokamyanske, Zvanivka, Ivano-Daryivka and Spirny.

The Russians tried to carry out assaults in the directions Berestov — Ivano-Daryivka and Verkhnyokamyanka — Ivano-Daryivka, but without success. They are also conducting an offensive near Spirny, hostilities continue.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the occupiers carried out airstrikes near Soledar, Pokrovsky, and the territory of the Vuhleghirsk TPP. The assault in the direction of Vershyn — Luhansk ended in failure and retreat for the Russian army. The enemy is advancing in the direction of Myronivske — Luhansk, hostilities continue.

No active enemy actions were noted in the Avdiivka, Novopavlovka and Zaporizhzhia directions.

In the South Buh direction, the Russians are defending and shelling the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with artillery.