Ministry of Internal Affairs: Violators of the curfew “on a pencil” at military commissariats

In Ukraine, curfew violators are taken "on a pencil" for the Armed Forces recruitment centers. First of all, they will enter the reserve — this does not mean that people will be called up to the ranks of the Armed Forces tomorrow.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Yevhen Yenin told about this in an interview with the "Telegraph" publication.

According to him, a significant number of Ukrainians went to the front voluntarily, although they might not have entered the war, as they were not in the first line of mobilization. Yenin believes that it is unfair when "others allow themselves to have parties and spend time on the beaches."

"We actively help the Armed Forces procurement centers to replenish the reserve. Therefore, we have established very close cooperation in many areas. We take curfew violators "with a pencil". This does not mean that they will be drafted into the ranks of the Armed Forces tomorrow. But when the question arises about this, the military commissars will look at this category of persons in the first place," Yenin said.

The deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that now people have relaxed and today there is a certain category of people who maliciously violate the curfew. Therefore, according to him, there should be a certain administrative coercion in the absence of responsibility for curfew violations.

He sees nothing wrong with serving summonses at roadblocks and on the streets.

"We need to decide: do we want to get our territories liberated as soon as possible or will we rely exclusively on volunteers?", the deputy minister added.