In Japan, the Sakurajima volcano erupted — the country introduced the highest level of danger

In Japan, the Sakurajima volcano erupted on the island of Kyushu.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

According to a JMA official, the volcanic rocks fell at a distance of 2.5 km from the volcano. The eruption threat level was raised to the highest level and 51 people were evacuated from nearby places.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said during a press conference that there had been no reports of casualties or damage due to the eruption.

About 50 km from the volcano is the Sendai nuclear power plant. No violations were found there either.