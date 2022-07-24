Evening summary of the General Staff: the Armed Forces repelled Russian attacks in Luhansk oblast and in the Bakhmut region, the occupiers suffered losses in Kherson oblast

The General Staff of Ukraine published a summary of the situation at the front as of the evening of July 24:
- Russian troops shelled more than 60 districts and settlements.
- In the Slovyansk direction, the Russians tried to capture Bohorodychne. They had no success.
- In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers have once again repelled enemy assaults in the directions Verkhnyokamyanka — Verkhnyokamianske and Bilohorivka — Verkhnyokamianske. The invaders left with losses.
- Attempts to improve the tactical position in the directions Volodymyrivka — Bakhmutske and Dolomytne — Novoluhanske ended in significant losses and a retreat for the enemy. The enemy is losing fighters, but stubbornly continues to attack the territory of the Uglehirskaya TPP. The fighting continues. Fierce fighting also continues in the direction of Rota — Semihirya.
- In Kherson oblast, the occupiers tried to advance in the direction of Sukhy Stavok — Andriivka and Bruskinske — Bilohirka after the air strike near Andriivka. The enemy suffered losses and retreated chaotically.
- Outside the bases, the Russians keep three carriers of high-precision weapons. The General Staff urges not to ignore air warning signals.