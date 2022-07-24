Since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has killed at least 18 Ukrainian medics

Since February 24, Russia has killed at least 18 Ukrainian medical workers, and more than 50 medics have been injured.

This was reported in the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health also noted that 123 objects of the health care system cannot be restored, and 746 require repair. And they added that these data change almost every day.

However, work on the reconstruction of health care facilities has already begun. The Ministry of Health promises that the first results of the restoration of the medical facilities destroyed by the Russians will be visible already in the fall.

In addition, the Ministry of Health noted that an average of four evacuation flights are organized every week for the treatment of Ukrainians abroad. Currently, 17 states accept sick and wounded from Ukraine in the best specialized clinics.

Ukrainian doctors also organized 17 medical convoys to transport children with cancer for treatment abroad. In total, 1,274 Ukrainians were sent abroad for treatment.