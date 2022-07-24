In the American Disneyland parks, men were allowed to work as “fairies”

At Disney theme parks in the US, the "fairy godmothers" who dress children in costumes will become "fairy godmother apprentices" — a position that men will be able to work in.

This is reported by CNN.

"Fairies" at Disneyland do childrenʼs make-up, hair and choose a costume. A representative of Disney said that from now on men will work in such boutiques. Previously, "fairies" were only women.

Last year, Disney Parks Chairman Josh DʼAmaro said in a blog post titled "A Place Where Everyone Is Welcome" that he was looking to update rides, modernize values and change the way Disney parks employees look.

From now on, the company wants to provide "greater flexibility" in the clothing of its actors and allow them to choose their own costumes, hair and jewelry. Employees will also be able to display visible tattoos.