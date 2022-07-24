The USA is seriously studying the possibility of adding Russia to the list of states that sponsor terrorism

The United States is seriously considering declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

This was stated by the US Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink.

"We are seriously considering this issue. It needs a detailed analysis in accordance with US laws," said Brink in an interview with Radio Svoboda.

According to her, Washington, together with its partners, is already forcing the Russian Federation to answer for its actions and will continue to do so.

"And we will continue to hold Russia accountable under our law," she said.

On June 23, the US Senate Committee on International Relations supported the resolution to include Russia in the list of countries that support terrorism.

The final decision must be approved by the Administration of President Joe Biden.