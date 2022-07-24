Inteligence: Russian civilian pilots are involved in the war against Ukraine

Russia is involving pilots and other personnel of Russian state airlines operating within the structure of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in the war with Ukraine.

This is reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the crews of An-124-100 and Il-76 MD aircraft have repeatedly transported Russian soldiers, weapons and equipment to participate in the war against Ukraine.

Social networks and conversations of Russians indicate that civilian pilots are not satisfied with their participation in combat operations and complain that they cannot go abroad with their families. They also discuss their responsibility and future punishment for war crimes.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence has published a list of war criminals — employees of the State Airline "224 flight detachment". The place of their deployment is the airfield "Migalovo" on the outskirts of the Russian city of Tver.