Counterintelligence officers of the SBU hit Russians watching a movie on a tank with a drone

Military counterintelligence officers of the SBU destroyed a Russian T-72 and 15 invaders with a drone. As evidenced by the interception of a telephone conversation of one of the soldiers of the Russian Federation, before the attack, they gathered to watch a movie on the tank.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

One of the occupiers decided to tell his mother about the details of the last minutes of his colleaguesʼ lives.

"Mom, today we had such a circus! At two oʼclock in the morning, 15 "two hundred". Because they all watched movies on the tank. In short, they threw a drone into the tower! Drone, mom, drone, itʼs shit! They just flew up, dropped the ammunition — and it exploded," said the Russian.

The Security Service showed how it was: