Morning summary of the General Staff: the Armed Forces of Ukraine once again opened fire on the occupiers from the Vuhlehirsk TPP

The occupying Russian army tried again to seize the Vuhlehirsk TPP, but the Ukrainian military repelled the assault and pushed the enemy back.
This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
There were no special changes during the day in the Volyn and Polissky directions.
On the Sivershchyna direction, the Russians shelled the settlement of Hai in Chernihiv oblast and Gudove, Yastrubyne, Bilopillia and Hrabovske in Sumy oblast.
In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers fired from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Pytomnyk, Petrivka, Novomykolaivka, Stary Saltiv, Blahodatne, Prudyanka, Lisne, Lebyazhe, Korobochkine, Derhachi, Peremoha and other settlements.
In the Slovyansk direction, Russia shelled the areas of Chepil, Bohorodychne and Adamivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Starodubivka, Dronivka, Piskunivka, Siversk, Spirne and Ivano-Daryivka. The occupiers also used anti-aircraft fire.
In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy is preparing to attack Bakhmut and seize the Vuhlehirsk TPP. The occupiers do not stop shelling military and civilian infrastructure with the involvement of attack and army aircraft.
The enemy stormed the Vuhlehirsk TPP from different directions, but the Ukrainian soldiers once again pushed the invaders back.
On the Avdiivka, Novopavlivsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, systematic shelling was recorded in the areas of Zolota Nyva, Vuhledar, Vesele, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, and many other settlements. Enemy UAV operated near Mala Tokmachka and Novodarivka. In some areas, the occupiers are trying to improve the engineering equipment of defensive lines and positions.
In the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on maintaining the occupied positions. Shelled civilian and military infrastructure near Chervona Dolyna, Kiselyvka, Ternivka, Dobryanka, Oleksandrivka, Kobzartsi, Lepetykha, and others.