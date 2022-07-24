Morning summary of the General Staff: the Armed Forces of Ukraine once again opened fire on the occupiers from the Vuhlehirsk TPP

The occupying Russian army tried again to seize the Vuhlehirsk TPP, but the Ukrainian military repelled the assault and pushed the enemy back.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There were no special changes during the day in the Volyn and Polissky directions.

On the Sivershchyna direction, the Russians shelled the settlement of Hai in Chernihiv oblast and Gudove, Yastrubyne, Bilopillia and Hrabovske in Sumy oblast.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers fired from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Pytomnyk, Petrivka, Novomykolaivka, Stary Saltiv, Blahodatne, Prudyanka, Lisne, Lebyazhe, Korobochkine, Derhachi, Peremoha and other settlements.

In the Slovyansk direction, Russia shelled the areas of Chepil, Bohorodychne and Adamivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Starodubivka, Dronivka, Piskunivka, Siversk, Spirne and Ivano-Daryivka. The occupiers also used anti-aircraft fire.