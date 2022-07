In the evening of July 23, the Russian occupiers fired rockets at residential quarters in the Korabelnyi district of Mykolaiv. This was announced by the mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych.

It is preliminarily known about two wounded, among them a teenager. High-rise buildings, private houses and cars were damaged. All fires were promptly extinguished by rescuers.

Currently, the local authorities are collecting more detailed information about the destruction and the victims.