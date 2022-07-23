Businessman Hennadiy Korban is still in the transit zone on the border with Poland

Businessman and head of the defense headquarters of the city of Dnipro, Hennadiy Korban, who was not allowed to enter Ukraine on July 22 due to "termination of citizenship", is currently in the transit zone on the border with Poland.

He said this in a comment to "Babel" on July 23.

Korban said that "the way home is closed." He was denied all requests and the migration service was not called because of martial law. Next, the businessman hopes to enter Poland with a temporary permit.