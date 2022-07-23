Businessman Hennadiy Korban is still in the transit zone on the border with Poland

Businessman and head of the defense headquarters of the city of Dnipro, Hennadiy Korban, who was not allowed to enter Ukraine on July 22 due to "termination of citizenship", is currently in the transit zone on the border with Poland.
He said this in a comment to "Babel" on July 23.
Korban said that "the way home is closed." He was denied all requests and the migration service was not called because of martial law. Next, the businessman hopes to enter Poland with a temporary permit.
- On July 22, during customs control at the border with Poland, Hennadiy Korbanʼs passport was confiscated. The reason is the termination of citizenship. Then Korban asked President Volodymyr Zelensky whether it was possible to resolve this "misunderstanding".
- On July 20, "Ukrainian Pravda" and a number of Ukrainian mass media, citing their own sources in law enforcement agencies, the Presidentʼs Office and the leadership of the "Servant of the People" faction, reported that the president may sign a decree on the deprivation of citizenship of the head of the Dnipro Territorial Defense Staff Hennadiy Korban, MP Vadym Rabinovych and oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi. In the evening of July 21, MP of "Batkivshchyna" Serhiy Vlasenko published a photo of the July 18 decree on the deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship of 10 people. The list included Korban, Kolomoiskyi and Rabinovych, as well as the current MP from "Servant of the People" Ihor Vasylkovskyi.