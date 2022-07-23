Summary of the General Staff: the Armed Forces repulsed the offensive of the occupiers in the Donetsk direction — the Russians suffered significant losses and retreated

Within a day, the Armed Forces repulsed the assaults of the occupiers in the Donetsk direction and inflicted significant losses on the occupiers.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff on the situation on the fronts.

The situation has not changed significantly in the Volyn, Polissia and Siversk directions. The enemy shelled the village of Starykove, Sumy oblast. Aerial reconnaissance of the border area in Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts continues.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, enemy units continue to restrain units of the Defense Forces from advancing deep.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy regularly opens fire with barrel and rocket artillery.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Dibrovne, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Nova Dmytrivka and others with artillery. Near Bohorodychne, the occupiers tried to identify weak points in defense of the Armed Forces, but they were neutralized.