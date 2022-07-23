Summary of the General Staff: the Armed Forces repulsed the offensive of the occupiers in the Donetsk direction — the Russians suffered significant losses and retreated

Within a day, the Armed Forces repulsed the assaults of the occupiers in the Donetsk direction and inflicted significant losses on the occupiers.
This is stated in the summary of the General Staff on the situation on the fronts.
The situation has not changed significantly in the Volyn, Polissia and Siversk directions. The enemy shelled the village of Starykove, Sumy oblast. Aerial reconnaissance of the border area in Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts continues.
In the Slobozhanskyi direction, enemy units continue to restrain units of the Defense Forces from advancing deep.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy regularly opens fire with barrel and rocket artillery.
In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Dibrovne, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Nova Dmytrivka and others with artillery. Near Bohorodychne, the occupiers tried to identify weak points in defense of the Armed Forces, but they were neutralized.
In the Donetsk direction, the occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy launched an air strike near Spirne, and tried to improve the tactical position in the Verkhniokamianske area. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted significant losses on the occupiers and forced them to retreat.
In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy is trying to create favorable conditions for continuing the offensive on Bakhmut. The Russians opened fire from tanks, barrels and rocket artillery and also carried out airstrikes on Pokrovske and Novoluhanske. They again unsuccessfully tried to storm the territory of the Vuhlehirska TPP from different directions.
In the Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy systematically shelled civilian and military infrastructure, and also carried out airstrikes near Krasnohorivka and Kamianka.
In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops. Reciprocal shelling from barrel, rocket artillery and tanks continues along the entire contact line.