The USA is not yet considering the possibility of sending long-range ballistic missiles to Ukraine

The White House is not yet considering the possibility of sending ATACMS long-range ballistic missiles to Ukraine. They can shoot at a distance of up to 300 kilometers.

This was stated by Jake Sullivan, US Presidentʼs National Security Adviser, Voice of America writes.

"While a key objective of the United States is to do whatever is necessary to support and protect Ukraine, another key objective is to ensure that we do not end up in a situation where we are on the path to World War III." he explained.

ATACMS ballistic missiles have a range of up to 300 kilometers. They can be launched from the HIMARS and M270 systems, which are already in Ukraine.