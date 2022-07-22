President: It is cheaper for the West to give Ukraine air defense than to support the economy with a deficit of $5 billion

It is much cheaper for Western countries to transfer air defense equipment to Ukraine for a quick end to the war than to support its economy every month.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in an interview with the American publication The Wall Street Journal.

According to him, the current deliveries of such systems as HIMARS, although of significant importance, are still not enough to fundamentally change the course of the war. Air defense systems for protecting Ukrainian cities are an even more pressing need.

Zelensky is sure that such means of air defense will cost Western partners much cheaper than supporting Ukraineʼs economy with a monthly deficit of $5 billion.

"Why is the economy not working? Because people abroad, women and children. A woman who returns with a child while her husband is fighting must go to work. But everyone is afraid to send children to school because of the missiles," the president said.