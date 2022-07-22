A Russian court arrested journalist Dmitry Gordon in absentia

The Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Gordon in absentia after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia declared Gordon a federal wanted man.

This was reported by Interfax with reference to the press service of the court.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened proceedings against Gordon on articles about public calls for aggressive war, inciting enmity on national grounds, and spreading "false information" about the actions of the Russian army.

According to the Investigative Committee, "Gordon called for an armed attack on the Russian Federation and an aggressive war against the Russian Federation with the use of nuclear weapons on a live broadcast of a Ukrainian TV channel." In addition, the journalist allegedly called for the destruction of Russians and talked about the bombing of the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine by Russian troops, which is considered a crime in the Russian Federation.

After this statement, Rosfinmonitoring added Gordon to the list of terrorists and extremists.

Gordon himself reacted to it very succinctly. "Proud, well done," he wrote on Facebook.