From July 25, new conditions for importing pets to Poland will apply

From July 25, it will be possible to cross the Polish border with pets only if you have three documents on the condition of the animal with you.

It is about:

the presence of an implanted microchip;

vaccination against rabies (vaccination must be up-to-date and carried out no earlier than the microchip is installed);

valid veterinary passport of the European model, which is issued by state veterinary institutions and confirms the installation of a microchip and vaccination.

In order to simplify the border crossing procedure, the Polish customs and veterinary services will not require a health certificate and the results of the rabies antibody titration test.

If you will go to the following countries where such requirements exist, then you will be able to conduct all the testing in Poland.