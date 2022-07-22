The MP Bezugla stated that the draft law on the reform of the SSU is being “adjusted” on the basis of the experience gained during the war

The MP, Maryana Bezugla, stated that the draft law on SSU reform, which the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) did not have time to adopt in the second reading before the beginning of the invasion, is being corrected. It will take into account the experience gained during the war.

She told about this in an interview with Babel.

According to her, the draft law entered the final stage in January 2022, but then the situation in the country was already "unstable", so it could not be adopted. Bezugla noted that the SSU as an institution still remains problematic, and some of the problems during the war only intensified.

"Some directions in the SSU work, and some do not, some are more relevant, and some are not. For example, the issue of counterintelligence came to the fore. Is the reform relevant? Yes, it is. Will the draft law be adopted in the same form? It is being corrected. Perhaps it will be a number of draft laws, such clusters based on the experience gained, which will be launched in relation to the Security Service of Ukraine," she explained.