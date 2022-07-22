Google was blocked in the “DPR” and “LPR”

The Google search system was blocked in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

This was reported by the so-called "heads of the republics" Denis Pushylin and Leonid Pasichnik.

Thus, the leader of the "DPR" Pushylin declared about "inhumane propaganda" in which the Google search engine "by order of its curators from the American government promotes terrorism and violence against all Russians and especially the population of Donbas."

LPR reported this decision on the evening of July 21. It was adopted for similar reasons — "due to the propaganda of extremism and terrorism."