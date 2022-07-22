The SBI has exposed the management of one of the Kyiv chains of military stores in fraud with a humanitarian

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has exposed the founder and head of one of the Kyiv chains of military stores in swindling humanitarian aid.

This is stated on the SBI website.

According to the investigation, in April 2022, businessmen offered one of the military units in Kyiv to bring them armor plates and protective helmets for free. They promised to buy equipment abroad at their own expense and give it to the military as humanitarian aid.

To do this, the businessmen asked to provide a certificate for the import of this product. This allowed them to avoid customs formalities and payment of customs payments to the state budget.

After receiving the certificate, the store owners brought 1 500 armor plates and 300 protective helmets from Poland to Ukraine. The declared value of the goods at that time was more than 800 thousand hryvnias, and the market value, according to preliminary estimates, was approximately 8 million hryvnias.

However, instead of giving the goods to the military for free, the entrepreneurs suggested that the unitʼs leadership enter into a sales contract with them and buy the equipment at market value. When the military refused, businessmen began to put pressure on them, and put armor plates and helmets on sale in their stores.

On July 21, SBI investigators conducted 8 authorized searches at the homes of these entrepreneurs, as well as in stores and warehouses. 120 000 unregistered cartridges for firearms were seized from them.

The owner and manager of the chain of stores were informed of the suspicion of selling goods (items) free of charge for the purpose of obtaining profit, committed in a significant amount by a group of persons and during martial law (Part 3 of Article 201-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the sources of "Babel", we are talking about the "Voyentorg DC" chain of stores.