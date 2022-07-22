Facebook has introduced the “Feeds” feature. It shows users a news feed in chronological order

The social network Facebook now has a tab where users will be able to see in chronological order posts from friends, groups and pages they follow.

The founder of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, announced this on his page.

"One of the most requested features for Facebook is to make sure people donʼt miss their friendsʼ posts. So today weʼre launching a “Feeds” tab where you can see posts from your friends, groups, pages individually in chronological order,” he wrote.

The new “Feeds” tab wonʼt offer posts, but will still show ads.