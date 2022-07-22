WSJ: The largest Russian titanium producer was removed from the seventh package of EU sanctions at the last moment

During the negotiation of the seventh package of sanctions against Russia, the European Union blocked the introduction of restrictions against the largest Russian titanium producer VSMPO-Avisma.

The Wall Street Journal writes about this with reference to European officials.

France and several other countries opposed the imposition of sanctions on VSMPO-Avisma. For France, this company is a more important supplier of titanium for the largest manufacturer of commercial aircraft, Airbus. Other countries also buy the products of this manufacturer and did not want supplies from the Russian Federation to stop.

The exclusion of "VSMPO-Avisma" from the sanctions list in the EU is justified by the fact that titanium is not the main source of income for the Russian economy. In 2020, exports amounted to $415 million.