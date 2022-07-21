An alleged original Fabergé egg was discovered on board the detained yacht of a Russian oligarch

American law enforcement officers found what is believed to be an original Fabergé egg on the detained yacht of Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced this on July 21, writes Bloomberg.

The Amadea yacht, worth $300 million, was discovered by American law enforcement in Fiji and transported to San Diego Bay at the end of last month, where it is still docked.

The found egg, if the examination confirms its originality, is one of the few remaining in the world and is worth millions of dollars. Lisa Monaco called it one of the most "interesting" discoveries made on board the ship.

The US deputy attorney general added that the US is working with law enforcement colleagues around the world to search and confiscate the yachts, and the Justice Department has asked Congress for authority to transfer the proceeds of the confiscated goods to Ukraine.

Since March, the US and its allies have seized billions of dollars in Russian assets under sanctions. In particular, the yacht of Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, the yacht of oligarch Gennady Timchenko and the yacht of oligarch Igor Sechin were detained.