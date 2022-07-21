Evening briefing of the General Staff: Russian assault in the direction of the Vuhlehirsk TPP failed, they continue to strike with aircraft

The General Staff of Ukraine published a summary as of the evening of July 21.
- There are no major changes on the Volyn and Polissia directions. During July, the campaign to sign contracts with Russian private military companies continues in Belarus. Military commissariats of Belarus take an active part in these events.
- In Sumy oblast, Russia continues to shell the positions of the Armed Forces and conduct reconnaissance with drones.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian Federation struck with aircraft near Verkhnyi Saltov and Rtyshchyvka, and there were also artillery strikes in the areas of Kharkiv, Pytomnyk, Ruska Lozova, Rubizhne, Cherkaski Tyshky, Prudyanka, Chuhuyiv, Udy, Korobochkine, Zalyman and Malynyvka.
- The Russians stormed unsuccessfully in the direction of the village of Velyki Prohody — the village of Pytomnyk (Kharkiv oblast). The Russian Federation also carried out aerial reconnaissance by drone near Slatyne, Rubizhne, Zamulivka and Dementiyvka.
- In the Slovyansk direction, there was artillery shelling in the areas of Dolyna, Bohorodychne, Husarivka, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Nortsivka, and Virnopillia settlements. The enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance near Dmytrivka and Virnopillia.
- In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian Federation struck with aircraft in the areas of Serebryanka and Spirne. Artillery shelling was recorded near Siversk, Hryhorivka and Ivano-Daryivka.
- Ukrainian soldiers repelled the assault of the occupiers in the direction of the Lysychansk refinery — Ivano-Daryivka, the Russian army suffered losses and retreated.
- In the direction of Bakhmut, the Russian Federation struck with aircraft in the areas of Vershyna, Bilohorivka, Kostyantynivka and Berestovka settlements. Artillery shelling was near Berestove, Vesele, Vyimka, Vershyna, Novoluhanske, Bakhmut, Zaitseve, Soledar, Rozdolivka, and Kurdyumivka.
- Assaults by the occupiers in the direction of Klynove — Vershyna, Myronivka — Vuhlehirsk TPP failed again.
- In the Avdiivka, Novopavlivsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, Russia struck with aircraft near Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Solodke, and Novoandriivka. There were also artillery shelling in the areas of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Pisky, Zolota Nyva, Mykilske, Zaliznychne, Stepnohirsk, Novoselivka Druha, Vuhledar, Huliaipole, Novopillia, Biloghirya.
- In the Southern Buh direction, there was artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Olhyne, Potemkyne, Knyazuzka, Shyroke, Ternivka, Luch, Kotlyareve, Pervomaiske, Nova Zorya, Dobre and Bila Krynytsia. The occupiers unsuccessfully tried to counterattack in the direction of Sukhy Stavok — Andriivka.
- Personal documents are confiscated from forcibly mobilized people who are taken from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. In the future, this will not allow them to be identified in the event of death, which opens the way for various financial frauds in favor of the command staff of the Russian army.