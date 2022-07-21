In Spain, three men died during the national running of the bulls

In Spain, in the last two days, three men have died from wounds received during the running of the bulls ( encierro ). This is reported by the BBC.

The three dead men were seriously injured during the events of the past two weeks. In one of the incidents in the municipality of Picasent, a 56-year-old man who was standing in the middle of the street was thrown into the air by a bull. The man suffered a brain injury and died on July 20 in a hospital in Valencia — nine days after the incident.

A 50-year-old man also died in hospital after a bull punctured his lung in Meliani municipality. The 64-year-old Frenchman died on Monday, July 19, from wounds received in Pedreger.

They all took part in the bous al carrer (Running of the Bulls), traditional for the Valencian region, when bulls run through the cities with people running in front of them. Animal rights groups have long complained about the danger to both people and animals, with 20 deaths in the region in the past eight years.

The Spanish party for the protection of animals (Pacma) has repeated its call for the abolition of bull festivals, criticizing the organizers of three festivals in Valencia for endangering the lives of residents and abusing the animals.