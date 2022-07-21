Britain introduced new sanctions against Russia and determined the dates of rejection of Russian coal and oil

The Great Britain has updated its list of sanctions against Russia. Now there is a ban on the import of oil, oil products, coal and gold.

This is reported on the government website.

The ban on the import of gold and its products will come into effect on July 21. Other sanctions will be postponed over time. The coal import ban will take effect on August 10, 2022, and the oil import ban will take effect on December 31, 2022.

In addition, the new sanctions prohibit the provision of technical assistance, financial services, funds and intermediary services related to these goods.