The number of people killed after a rocket attack on the center of Vinnytsia has increased to 26 people

The number of people killed in a rocket attack on the center of Vinnytsia has increased to 26 people. A 20-year-old girl who received severe burns died in the hospital.

Serhiy Borzov, the head of Vinnytsia oblast administration, announced this.

"Olga Lysenko (20-year-old) died in the hospital. On July 14, she was at Victory Square at 10:40 a.m. She returned home from the dentist," he informed.

The girl received 98% burns on her body. All this time she was in the hospital, but it was not possible to save her life.